J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. Sells 1,742 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,318 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 3.3% of J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $485.00 price objective (down from $510.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $410.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $402.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Tesla made its 10 millionth EV

Tesla produced its 10 millionth electric vehicle, a milestone that reinforces the company’s manufacturing scale and long-term position in the EV market. Positive Sentiment: Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Tesla and BYD Ride Global EV Boom

Global EV sales accelerated in the second quarter, particularly in countries affected by higher gasoline prices. Tesla could benefit from stronger international demand alongside BYD. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Tesla’s European Full Self-Driving Supervised

Reports highlighting the safety performance of Tesla’s supervised Full Self-Driving system in Europe support the company’s autonomy strategy, although regulatory and commercial hurdles remain. Positive Sentiment: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood reportedly bought approximately $53.5 million of Tesla shares after the selloff, signaling continued confidence in robotaxis, Optimus and AI-related growth. Cathie Wood Bought Tesla Stock

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.5%

TSLA stock opened at $308.85 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.38 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 285.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $392.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.42 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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