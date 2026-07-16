J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $524,000 Stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA - Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,294 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,461,976 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,537 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,036,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Elmind Capital LP acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,434,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 294.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the company's stock worth $15,576,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,401 shares of the company's stock worth $180,805,000 after acquiring an additional 379,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 46,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $1,956,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,429,346.20. This represents a 23.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,250 shares of company stock worth $3,337,770 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.36). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERA. Guggenheim upped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VERA

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies that harness the body's own regulatory T cells to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. By leveraging a proprietary protein engineering platform, the company designs Treg-selective cytokine variants intended to restore immune balance and provide targeted, disease-modifying effects. Its pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical candidates aimed at indications characterized by chronic inflammation and autoimmunity.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Vera Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic and research institutions to advance its development programs.

Further Reading

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