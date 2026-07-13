J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Has $67.75 Million Holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Royal Bank Of Canada comprises about 1.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $67,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $211.08 on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1-year low of $127.38 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $177.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 15.92%.Royal Bank Of Canada's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on RY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank Of Canada presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

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