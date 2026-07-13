J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Increases Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,671 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Ferrovial comprises approximately 1.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned 0.15% of Ferrovial worth $68,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FER. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 1,089.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrovial by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 973 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferrovial alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FER shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferrovial to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ferrovial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.30 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FER opened at $64.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $74.79.

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial's business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrovial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrovial wasn't on the list.

While Ferrovial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here