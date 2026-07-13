J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 21,586 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,289 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 21,586 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $590.00 to $561.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.78.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Mastercard to strong-buy , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook.

Barclays upgraded Mastercard to , adding to the bullish analyst backdrop and reinforcing confidence in the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard launched Agent Pay for Machines (AP4M) , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Mastercard (MA) Launches AP4M To Bring AI Agent Payments Onchain

Mastercard launched , a platform designed to enable secure AI-agent and machine-to-machine payments, which could open a new growth avenue in emerging digital commerce. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. VEON (VEON), Mastercard (MA) Partner to Expand Financial Services

Mastercard and VEON announced a partnership to expand financial services across several markets, highlighting continued international expansion and transaction-network growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness.

Analysts still expect strong fundamentals, and recent commentary emphasized Mastercard’s resilient operations and earnings-growth forecasts, which helped support the stock despite technical weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Mastercard will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, keeping investors focused on payment-volume trends, margins, and whether growth can justify the valuation. Neutral Sentiment: An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself.

An insider sale of 200 shares was disclosed, but it was a small pre-planned transaction under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, so it is not a major signal by itself. Negative Sentiment: Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point.

Mastercard’s move below its 200-day moving average may be weighing on sentiment, as traders often view that level as a key technical support point. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns around stablecoin competition, regulatory fee pressure, and alternative payment rails could pressure legacy card-network stocks like Mastercard and Visa.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $526.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $499.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $464.52 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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