J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Sells 7,007 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting MercadoLibre

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,873.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,678.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,824.88. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,495.00 and a 12-month high of $2,548.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 6.04%.The company's revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,255.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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