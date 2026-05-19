J. Team Financial Inc. Sells 3,348 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

J. Team Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,419 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.3% of J. Team Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. J. Team Financial Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Article Title

Several Wall Street firms remain bullish ahead of earnings, with KeyBanc, DA Davidson, Morgan Stanley and Wedbush all raising price targets to as high as $300, citing continued momentum from Blackwell and the coming Rubin platform. Positive Sentiment: Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Article Title

Coverage continues to point to strong AI datacenter demand and a likely “beat-and-raise” quarter, with analysts and investors expecting another huge revenue print and strong guidance. Positive Sentiment: Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Article Title

Hedge-fund filings showing managers such as Tiger Global, Bridgewater, Soros Fund Management and D1 Capital adding to NVDA stakes reinforce institutional confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Article Title

Most of the recent news flow is centered on investor positioning and earnings anticipation, including options-market activity, prediction-market bets, and broad media attention ahead of the report. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Article Title

Some commentary warns that expectations are extremely high, the options market is signaling volatility, and any miss or cautious guidance could disappoint investors. Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis is also emerging around valuation and demand sustainability, with one report arguing that political backlash against data centers and a shift toward more CPU-centric architectures could pressure future GPU demand. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $278.73.

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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