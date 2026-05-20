Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,848 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.20% of Jabil worth $48,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,140,367. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total value of $2,713,620.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,548,297.36. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $290.63.

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Jabil Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:JBL opened at $332.98 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.52 and a 1 year high of $372.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.42 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

See Also

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