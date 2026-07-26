Jacobs Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC - Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 131,477 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Old Second Bancorp worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 458.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company's stock.

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Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 2.2%

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Old Second Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 16.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Second Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company based in Aurora, Illinois, serving businesses and consumers through its primary subsidiary, Old Second National Bank. The company provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services across the suburban Chicago marketplace, supported by a branch network and online platforms designed to meet the financial needs of local communities.

In its commercial banking division, Old Second offers lending solutions that include lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing and commercial real estate financing.

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