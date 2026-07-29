Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,749 shares of the company's stock after selling 169,649 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,367,828 shares of the company's stock worth $975,942,000 after purchasing an additional 243,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379,681 shares of the company's stock worth $447,673,000 after buying an additional 552,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,481 shares of the company's stock worth $424,846,000 after buying an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,085,000 after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,746,000 after buying an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE J opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.68 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada bought 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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