Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $254,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

See Also

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