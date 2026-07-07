Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares in the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,575,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 658,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,629,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,477.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. This represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada acquired 3,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $128.88 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.68 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock's fifty day moving average is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's payout ratio is 44.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $153.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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