Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,513 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,035 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Jacobs Solutions worth $25,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $140.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.21. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,450.24. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares in the company, valued at $37,076,842.95. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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