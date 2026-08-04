Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Stake Lowered by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,570 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock's 50-day moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. This represents a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.09 per share, with a total value of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. The trade was a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $149.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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