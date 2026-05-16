Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,516 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.50% of Jacobs Solutions worth $78,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,156,313 shares of the company's stock worth $418,085,000 after purchasing an additional 86,677 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,040,383 shares of the company's stock worth $456,746,000 after purchasing an additional 108,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,070,799 shares of the company's stock worth $310,330,000 after purchasing an additional 178,753 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,537,462 shares of the company's stock worth $230,406,000 after purchasing an additional 210,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,843 shares of the company's stock worth $168,194,000 after purchasing an additional 525,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez purchased 253 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.56 per share, with a total value of $28,477.68. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,450.24. The trade was a 2.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $110.46 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.68 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.62.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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