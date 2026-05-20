Jag Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 112,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $13,759,000. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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