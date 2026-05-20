Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,468 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,626,000. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 1.4% of Jag Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. The trade was a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4%

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,186.17 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $870.01 and a 12 month high of $2,199.92. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,083.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,421.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.03 by $1.47. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,619.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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