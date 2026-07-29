James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX Shares Acquired by RDST Capital LLC

RDST Capital LLC boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX - Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238,117 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 544,500 shares during the period. James Hardie Industries accounts for about 5.9% of RDST Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RDST Capital LLC owned about 0.75% of James Hardie Industries worth $61,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 259.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,649,731 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $972,981,000 after purchasing an additional 36,567,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,690,174 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,071,000 after buying an additional 1,758,111 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,166,115 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $107,197,000 after buying an additional 634,354 shares during the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 5,120,200 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $106,244,000 after buying an additional 901,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 48.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,839,489 shares of the construction company's stock worth $72,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. Stephens upped their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a "positive" rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $27.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 0.8%

JHX stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.58. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 2.15%.The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. James Hardie Industries's revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

James Hardie Industries plc NYSE: JHX is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company's flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

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