James Investment Research Inc. Sells 10,457 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,502 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 10,457 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of James Investment Research Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. James Investment Research Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $161.61 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. CICC Research boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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