Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 217.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,029 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boeing by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $48,316,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 502.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $22,398,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $7,961,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,787,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Up 3.5%

BA opened at $226.18 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $178.30 billion, a PE ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.70 and a 200 day moving average of $224.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Boeing

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here