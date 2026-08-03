JANA Partners Management LP Has $254.91 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

JANA Partners Management LP raised its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565,158 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises 15.3% of JANA Partners Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JANA Partners Management LP owned about 1.83% of Cooper Companies worth $254,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $81.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $72.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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