Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,135 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,710 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $18,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in AppLovin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company's stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 544 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 108.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James initiated coverage on AppLovin with a Strong Buy rating and a $640 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and helping support the stock. Benzinga reference

Raymond James initiated coverage on AppLovin with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from recent levels and helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: AppLovin opened its self-serve advertising platform to all advertisers, a move that could broaden adoption of its AI-driven ad tools and strengthen future revenue growth. PocketGamer.biz article

AppLovin opened its to all advertisers, a move that could broaden adoption of its AI-driven ad tools and strengthen future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted broadly constructive Wall Street sentiment toward AppLovin’s AI ad platform, reinforcing the bullish view that earnings and fundamentals remain strong. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent articles highlighted toward AppLovin’s AI ad platform, reinforcing the bullish view that earnings and fundamentals remain strong. Neutral Sentiment: AppLovin was also mentioned in a roundup of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trader attention but offering little new company-specific detail. Yahoo Finance roundup

AppLovin was also mentioned in a roundup of stocks making big moves, reflecting elevated trader attention but offering little new company-specific detail. Negative Sentiment: Investors also noted that AppLovin’s CEO sold about $51 million of discretionary shares, which may raise questions about insider confidence even though insider selling does not necessarily reflect the business outlook. MarketBeat article

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $515.23 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $325.58 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $498.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 219.37% and a net margin of 64.29%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. AppLovin's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total value of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,055,090.29. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.06, for a total transaction of $82,620,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,785,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,090,953.22. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 389,924 shares of company stock valued at $195,693,875. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $775.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $668.27.

View Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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