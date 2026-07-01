Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 75,420 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,010 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $333,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after buying an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company's stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $254.24 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $152.81 and a 1-year high of $259.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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