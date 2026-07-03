Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,922,000. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,199 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $53,383,000 after buying an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 658.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $1,741.16 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $513.99 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,884.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,483.72.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company's revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total transaction of $13,094,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 62,115 shares in the company, valued at $121,401,904.05. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.67, for a total transaction of $2,599,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,666 shares in the company, valued at $13,282,648.22. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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