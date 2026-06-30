Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,246 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $262,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,226.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,042.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,022.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,238.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Article Title

The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Article Title

Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new all-time high and 52-week high as investors reacted to recent pipeline progress, including positive Jaypirca data and expanded Medicare access for Zepbound and other obesity treatments, which boosts the outlook for Lilly’s growth franchises. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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