Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $21,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,591,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 161.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 475,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $626,704,000 after buying an additional 293,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,293,527,000 after buying an additional 268,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,489,193 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $8,552,028,000 after acquiring an additional 254,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,544,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,326.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,234.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,274.96. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,513.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

Further Reading

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