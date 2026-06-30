Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 15,717 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $25,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $202.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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