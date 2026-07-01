Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 217,037 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report) by 843.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,762 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 217,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in HSBC were worth $20,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in HSBC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,800,748 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,400,385,000 after acquiring an additional 402,288 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HSBC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,575,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $750,659,000 after purchasing an additional 185,073 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,483,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $588,757,000 after purchasing an additional 993,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HSBC by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,045,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,443,716 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $113,577,000 after buying an additional 627,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at HSBC

In other news, insider Daniel Scott Palomaki sold 23,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $418,757.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,061.03. This represents a 82.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. HSBC's payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

More HSBC News

Here are the key news stories impacting HSBC this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised HSBC’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $8.70 per share from $8.50, which can reinforce the market’s view that the bank’s profit outlook remains solid. HSBC estimate boost

Analysts at Erste Group Bank raised HSBC’s FY2026 earnings estimate to $8.70 per share from $8.50, which can reinforce the market’s view that the bank’s profit outlook remains solid. Positive Sentiment: HSBC reported that India’s crude imports are rebounding as refiners diversify sourcing beyond the Gulf, suggesting a more resilient trade and commodity-flow backdrop in a key market. India crude imports rebound

HSBC reported that India’s crude imports are rebounding as refiners diversify sourcing beyond the Gulf, suggesting a more resilient trade and commodity-flow backdrop in a key market. Positive Sentiment: HSBC also said India’s battery-storage pipeline is expanding, pointing to continued energy-transition investment and stronger industrial demand trends in one of the bank’s important growth markets. Battery storage pipeline

HSBC also said India’s battery-storage pipeline is expanding, pointing to continued energy-transition investment and stronger industrial demand trends in one of the bank’s important growth markets. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Emirates NBD may be in talks to buy HSBC’s Turkey unit could be viewed favorably if it signals progress on portfolio simplification and capital recycling. Turkey unit talks

Reports that Emirates NBD may be in talks to buy HSBC’s Turkey unit could be viewed favorably if it signals progress on portfolio simplification and capital recycling. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC executives received additional shares via a dividend reinvestment plan, a routine disclosure that is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Dividend reinvestment plan

HSBC executives received additional shares via a dividend reinvestment plan, a routine disclosure that is unlikely to materially change the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC’s warnings about market “pain trades” and second-half risks, including U.S. Treasuries, AI stocks and the dollar, are broad macro commentary rather than a direct operating issue for the bank. Macro risk warning

HSBC’s warnings about market “pain trades” and second-half risks, including U.S. Treasuries, AI stocks and the dollar, are broad macro commentary rather than a direct operating issue for the bank. Negative Sentiment: HSBC’s caution that markets may be underestimating second-half risks could temper sentiment if investors interpret it as a sign of greater volatility ahead. Market risk warning

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of HSBC from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of HSBC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on HSBC

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc NYSE: HSBC is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world's largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC - Free Report).

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