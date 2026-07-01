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Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 256,052 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Written by MarketBeat
July 1, 2026
Best Buy logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Janney Montgomery Scott LLC dramatically increased its Best Buy stake by 2,062.4% in the first quarter, buying 256,052 additional shares and bringing its total holding to 268,467 shares worth about $17.2 million.
  • Best Buy reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.28 versus estimates of $1.23 and revenue of $8.94 billion versus $8.82 billion expected. Revenue rose 1.9% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, which works out to an annualized yield of about 5.1%. Meanwhile, analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and a target price of $79.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than Best Buy.

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY - Free Report) by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,467 shares of the technology retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 256,052 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Best Buy worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Best Buy by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,436 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 127.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 12,997 shares of the technology retailer's stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 155.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 160,568 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 97,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 32.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,584 shares of the technology retailer's stock worth $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company's stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 2.73%.The business's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Best Buy's payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 224,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $17,549,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,430,936 shares in the company, valued at $814,656,101.60. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,784 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $131,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,596,294. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,002,134 shares of company stock worth $77,283,527. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Best Buy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore increased their price target on Best Buy from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $90.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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