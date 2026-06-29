Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 35,004 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,589 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $51,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 52,109 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,543,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,647,080 shares of company stock worth $431,329,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $157.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company's fifty day moving average is $159.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.81. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.14 and a 52-week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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