Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,565 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $193,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 46.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 8.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $73,885,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at about $1,240,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.2%

XOM stock opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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