Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,548 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 31,025 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $168,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. HSBC raised International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 target price on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $272.78 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $248.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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