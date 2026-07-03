Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Titan Wealth CI Ltd purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $654.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $654.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $726.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.60 and a 1 year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $641.00 price target (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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