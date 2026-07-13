Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 14,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 472.9% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $84,365.28. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 22,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total value of $755,691.64. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,851.36. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,106 shares of company stock worth $6,734,589. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $144.22.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $113.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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