Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.47 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 138.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,212 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10,763.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,125 shares of the company's stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 332,040 shares in the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company's stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company's stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 2,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.76 per share, with a total value of $233,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen lowered its price target on Zoetis to $104 from $150 but maintained a “buy” rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

TD Cowen lowered its price target on Zoetis to $104 from $150 but maintained a “buy” rating, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Zoetis reported a mixed earnings quarter earlier this year, with revenue and EPS both slightly below expectations, which may continue to weigh on sentiment.

Zoetis reported a mixed earnings quarter earlier this year, with revenue and EPS both slightly below expectations, which may continue to weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued repeated alerts about an existing class-action lawsuit against Zoetis, signaling ongoing legal overhang and potential distraction/costs for the company. GlobeNewswire

Several law firms issued repeated alerts about an existing class-action lawsuit against Zoetis, signaling ongoing legal overhang and potential distraction/costs for the company. Negative Sentiment: Some complaint summaries allege a “companion animal segment collapse,” reinforcing investor concerns about Zoetis’ growth outlook and execution. GlobeNewswire

Zoetis Stock Down 1.9%

Zoetis stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $161.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $130.00 to $99.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Zoetis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Zoetis from $150.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.85.

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Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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