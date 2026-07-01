Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $20.86 Million Stake in Sempra Energy $SRE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,731 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,665 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $20,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,264,987 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $414,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $102.75.

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Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SRE opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 14.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.870-5.370 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy's payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total transaction of $724,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,278,600.20. The trade was a 24.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $304,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,013.10. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock worth $1,261,207 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company's product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

See Also

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