Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $26.36 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,596 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $26,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Get Marriott International alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $374.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.21. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott International wasn't on the list.

While Marriott International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here