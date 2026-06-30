Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $32.33 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,488 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 11,261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $32,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,688 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Article Title

Disney is expanding fan engagement ahead of its D23 event, with concerts, panels, and new activations planned for this summer, which could support interest in the brand and parks business. Positive Sentiment: Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Article Title

Delta Airlines joined Disney World’s airport luggage transfer service, a small but consumer-friendly perk that may improve the guest experience and reinforce the value of Disney’s parks offering. Neutral Sentiment: Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Article Title

Disney’s streaming division is back in the spotlight after the company agreed to a $50 million settlement tied to streaming services; the payout is manageable for a company Disney’s size, but it adds to ongoing scrutiny around the segment. Neutral Sentiment: Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Article Title

Comcast’s decision to split NBCUniversal and Sky has renewed talk about competitive pressure in streaming and media, but the impact on Disney is indirect and mostly strategic rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage highlighting Disney’s $50 million streaming settlement could weigh on sentiment by reminding investors of regulatory and legal costs in the streaming business. Article Title

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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