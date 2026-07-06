Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,983 shares of the company's stock after selling 221,051 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Carnival were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Carnival by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 519,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,879,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,190,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,765 shares of the company's stock worth $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,126,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,252,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carnival from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Carnival's payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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