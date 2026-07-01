Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,264 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,128,317,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,148,491,000 after buying an additional 109,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,017,256,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after buying an additional 1,990,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.3%

Synopsys stock opened at $446.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here