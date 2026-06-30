Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,405 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $32,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Stryker Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is 40.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

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About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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