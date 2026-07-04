Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,305 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $284.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $268.69 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.27 and a 1 year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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