Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,333 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,164 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Genuine Parts worth $32,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts: Sign Up

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GPC opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 271.82 and a beta of 0.67. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.24%.The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is 988.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genuine Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genuine Parts wasn't on the list.

While Genuine Parts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here