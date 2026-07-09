Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 16,407 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 483.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,799 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 23.3% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 525.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company's stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $441,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 105.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the company's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $393.16 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $326.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.47. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.18 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,164,441 shares of company stock valued at $526,198,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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