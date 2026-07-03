Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,816 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock opened at $364.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is $336.19 and its 200 day moving average is $363.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $575.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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