Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 7,258 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Free Report) by 289.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $13,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ESE opened at $333.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $316.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.59. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.92 and a 1 year high of $362.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $309.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 2.69%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

See Also

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