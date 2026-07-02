Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,368 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $13,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,050,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celestica by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Celestica by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,061 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 385.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 11.0% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Celestica Price Performance

CLS opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $380.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.01. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares in the company, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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