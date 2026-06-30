Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 11,021 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $211,000. MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,070,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 31,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,574,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $356,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $371,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $8,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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