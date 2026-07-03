Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 9,464 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,585 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $287.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $323.10. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $284.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.18.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Barclays cut shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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