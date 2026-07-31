January Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

January Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 890 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Sandisk comprises 0.8% of January Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI spending optimism returned. Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Microsoft Committed $190B CapEx and Pulled SanDisk Out of Their Slump

Microsoft’s commitment to approximately $190 billion in capital expenditures helped ease concerns that cloud and AI infrastructure investment was slowing. The news lifted expectations for demand for data-center storage and memory products, including SanDisk’s enterprise NAND solutions. Positive Sentiment: Memory-sector supply conditions appeared more favorable. Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Why Micron, SanDisk, SK Hynix and Other Memory Stocks Are Roaring Back

Samsung Electronics reported a significant increase in chip profit and signed multiyear supply agreements with data-center operators, while warning that chip shortages could persist through 2028. That supported a broader rebound in memory stocks and reinforced the potential for stronger pricing. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on August 5. Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. SanDisk Stock Is Gaining Thursday: What’s Going On?

Analysts cited the possibility of another earnings beat, with consensus estimates calling for roughly $33.38 per share in EPS. SanDisk has reportedly exceeded earnings and revenue expectations for five consecutive quarters, while long-term contracts and approximately $42 billion in commitments support visibility into future demand. Neutral Sentiment: The rebound follows an extreme decline. SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Is SanDisk Stock Crash Over?

SNDK had fallen roughly 57% from its peak and was considered deeply oversold, encouraging technical traders and investors seeking a recovery. However, the stock’s exceptionally high beta indicates that price swings may remain substantial. Negative Sentiment: Risks remain significant. Morningstar reportedly sees the AI boom as potentially finite before a possible downturn, while investors continue to worry about Chinese competition, another NAND oversupply cycle and the stock’s elevated valuation. Earnings guidance and management’s outlook will be critical to determining whether the rebound can continue. SanDisk Falls 54%: Morningstar Sees Finite AI Boom

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Up 26.0%

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,279.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,734.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,115.89. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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